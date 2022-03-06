A juvenile resident living in the 800 block of Ninovan Road, S.E., told Vienna police on Feb. 20 at 1:20 a.m. that he had given a friend access to his Uber account for a single use in September 2021 and requested that she immediately delete the information afterward.
The Uber account is linked to his mother’s credit card, police said.
The friend has continued to use the Uber account, placing unauthorized charges on his mother’s credit card, the complainant said.
The mother advised she would not pursue charges against the other juvenile if the girl deleted the account. Police notified the mother of the other juvenile was notified and she agreed to remove the account information from their daughter’s phone.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.