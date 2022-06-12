Vienna police in recent days have responded to multiple reports of vandalism involving paint.
• A Vienna town-government employee told police that, sometime between June 2 at 7 p.m. and June 3 at 12:13 p.m., someone had spray painted the men’s public restroom walls, doors and toilet at Meadow Lane Park, 400 Courthouse Road, S.W.
• A Vienna town-government employee reported that during that same time window above, someone had painted with a paint marker a town-owned wood chipper at the Vienna Community Center, 120 Cherry St., S.E.
• A local resident walking a dog told police about seeing someone spray painting buildings at Southside Park, 1317 Ross Drive, S.W., on June 3 around 6:40 p.m. Officers responded to the area, but the suspect already was gone.
