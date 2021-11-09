[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A local resident informed Vienna police Nov. 3 about a suspicious event that had occurred between 8 and 8:44 p.m. on the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail near the 100 block of Maple Avenue, E.
A man repeatedly had offered the complainant a pizza and produced what appeared to be a firearm when the resident refused.
The man then ran westbound on Maple Avenue, police said. Officers searched the area and found no one matching the description of the suspect the resident had described.
