Vienna police on May 6 at 11:05 a.m. dispatched officers to a residence in the 200 block of Yeonas Drive, S.W., where two roommates were claiming they had been assaulted by the other.
The male roommate reported that a verbal confrontation escalated when the female roommate allegedly assaulted him. The female roommate told police the male had assaulted her.
A deputy from the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office responded and served a protective order that the female roommate previously had obtained against the male. Police advised both parties of the warrant process if they wished to pursue charges.
Roughly 12 hours later, at 11:32 p.m. the same day, the female roommate at that address said her male roommate allegedly had assaulted her in violation of the protective order. The male roommate again told police the female resident had assaulted him.
Police again advised both parties about the warrant process.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.