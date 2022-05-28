A girl living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on May 20 at 11:25 p.m. that a man had been looking in her window while she was getting ready to undress.
The girl alerted her family to the incident, and they went outside to look for the man. Family members located a person they believed was the suspect and detained him until officers arrived.
The man told officers he had been trying to go to his friend’s apartment and was not looking in windows. Police advised the residents of the warrant procedure should they wish to pursue charges.
