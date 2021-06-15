[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A 21-year-old man who was found shot in the head June 10 at an apartment in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., died on June 14, Vienna police said.
Vienna police officers in the early morning hours of June 10 responded to the reported shooting and upon arrival found the victim, Matthew Hayes Chadwick, inside the apartment.
Chadwick lived in Loudoun County, police said, but were not more specific.
The Fairfax County Police Department’s Crime Scene Section assisted with processing the scene and provided additional resources, Vienna police said.
Police ask anyone who may have information that could assist detectives in the investigation to contact the Vienna Police Department at (703) 255-6366.
