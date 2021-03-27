[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
An employee at Chick-fil-A, 538 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on March 25 at 1:45 p.m. that a woman had parked her vehicle in the drive-through line, walked into the restaurant and begun acting disorderly.
When the employee asked her to leave, the woman allegedly crawled out the drive-through window, kicked the manager and threw food at a customer, police said.
The woman then got back into her vehicle, drove onto Maple Avenue, parked her car on the roadway and began trying to climb into a delivery truck that was stopped in traffic, police said. The woman got back into her vehicle and fled the area before officers arrived, authorities said.
