A woman who was parked in front of her home in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., on March 30 at 11:22 a.m. mistakenly put the vehicle’s gear in reverse instead of park.
When the car began to roll backward, the driver attempted to get back into the vehicle to stop it.
The vehicle pulled her to the ground, down a slope and into a neighbor’s fence, police said. Rescue personnel transported the woman to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
