A person on May 11 at 5:30 p.m. agreed to meet and sell property to a woman and two juveniles in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Old Gallows Road in Tysons, Fairfax County police said.
One juvenile approached the victim, displayed a firearm and took the property, police said. The group drove away in a Mercedes E320, which police quickly located driving south on Interstate 495 at Little River Turnpike.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the Mercedes did not stop, police said.
After a short vehicle pursuit, the Mercedes struck a curb and was disabled. Police arrested a 20-year-old woman and two juveniles. Police also recovered the stolen property and two firearms from the Mercedes. No injuries were reported.
Authorities have charged the woman with two counts of robbery and disregarding a police signal to stop. Authorities also have obtained petitions for the juveniles.
