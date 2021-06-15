Potomac School grads urged to live lives of purpose

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Potomac School senior Tommy Labrecque was having a hard time accepting the deaths of two classmates when a wrestling coach recommended he find three people to take care of and three others to have his back.
Labrecque took that advice even further by finding reasons to care for all of his classmates and have them reciprocate. Delivering the student address at the school’s June 11 graduation, he advised graduates to cast away doubt and negativity and actively search for a community to support them.
“I challenge you to beat the numbers by refusing to let them define you or others,” he said.
Because of heavy rains, school officials held the ceremony at the new Spangler Center for Athletics and Community.
The 113 class members – boys dressed in blue blazers, ties and khakis and girls decked out in white dresses and carrying white flowers – formed lines on the surrounding mezzanine to honor faculty members as they passed, then came downstairs and sat in folding chairs on either side of the stage.
The ceremony honored class members Kevin Coleman, who died Dec. 23, 2019, at age 16 and Kidus Mengesha, who died March 6, 2020, at age 17.
Coleman always had been willing to lend others an ear and routinely hosted end-of-school parties at his house, Labrecque said. Mengesha never backed away from a political conversation and was intent on helping the less fortunate, he added.
Head of School John Kowalik said the Class of 2021 had summoned “incredible amounts of perseverance and ingenuity” during the pandemic.
Faculty member Laura Petro of the school’s Science Department echoed that theme by reading Edgar Guest’s poem “It Couldn’t Be Done.”
English teacher Stephan Wicker, who gave the faculty address, reminded the graduates of the coming-of-age stories they’d read in class and told them to buckle up for the rough ride ahead.
“Coming of age is when you find out something about life that you didn’t know before,” he said. “There’s no going back. You may have to change how you used to be.”
Unlike during their highly structured and protected high-school years, the graduates now will encounter an ambiguous world and have to decipher its lessons independently, he said.
“There will be fewer measurables to inform you of your level of progress,” Wicker said.
Wicker recommended that the graduates work to make the world a productive and just place for all people.
“We, this world, do not have the luxury to view injustice as someone else’s problem,” he said.
After the graduates received their diplomas, Head of School Kowalik echoed Labrecque’s theme of numbers. He quoted from late Chicago Bears halfback Gale Sayers’ autobiography, “I Am Third.” Sayers placed God first, his friends and family second, and himself third, Kowalik said.
Kowalik noted that many motivational sayings, from the mundane (“Clean your room”) to the profound (“Love thy neighbor”) are three words long, and recommended that students find their own trio of words that express their core beliefs.
Kowalik’s were “Always come through,” an exhortation to deliver on promises and finish what one starts.
“What would you like to be remembered by?” he asked. “Distill your thoughts into three words and let those words fuel you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.