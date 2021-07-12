Preservation advocate lauded by DAR chapter

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Freedom Hill chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented Mary Buckingham Lipsey with an Historic Preservation Recognition Award, saluting her extensive efforts in historic preservation and teaching others the importance of remembering and honoring history.
Lipsey taught seventh-grade American history for nearly 30 years, and serves as a member of the Fairfax County History Commission and Burke Historical Society. She is one of the founders of the Fairfax County Cemetery Preservation Association, and has been a volunteer docent for the National Museum of American History since 1980 and National Archives since 2004.
The award was presented by chapter regent Linda Abravanel, former regent Beth VanDoren and chapter member Barbara Naef, who is a colleague of Lipsey’s on the Fairfax County History Commission and a previous recipient of the award. Lipsey also presented a program about cemetery preservation at the chapter’s June meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.