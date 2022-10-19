Preservationists seek ability to excavate at historic Vienna property

BRIAN TROMPETER Staff Writer The Freeman Store and Museum has existed since 1859, and Historic Vienna Inc. (HVI) leaders suspect there are many artifacts and relics still lying under its lawn.
HVI representatives at the Vienna Town Council’s late-night Oct. 10 work session proposed conducting a limited excavation, fully funded by the organization, on part of the site.
“We think it will materially increase our historical understanding and we’d end up with more stories to tell about the Freeman Store and early Vienna history,” said HVI president Anne Stuntz.
HVI on Nov. 21, 2021, had a non-invasive survey made of the site, using ground-penetrating radar, and had the results analyzed by an archaeologist who lives and grew up in Vienna, Stuntz said.
The archaeologist “was very impressed with how promising it all is” and suggested contacting several professional archaeological firms. HVI received three bids and chose the one from the The Ottery Group Inc. of Kensington, Md.
Stuntz asked the Council to support having the company perform a 10-day dig at the site, which would cost HVI an estimated $19,530.
“I think in more normal times we would have asked you to share the cost with us, since it belongs to the town,” she said. “But thanks to the hard work of volunteers, ably led by Nancy Moats here, we were able to come up with the total cost.”
Leigh Kitcher, an HVI board member and also this year’s Vienna Halloween Parade grand marshal, pointed out red circles on a diagram, which indicated portions of the property that were of archaeological interest to the group.
The organization especially would like to dig along the barn area or road in the front side yard; two features, possibly wells or privies, located next to and behind the Freeman Store; and the backyard area by the current brick patio, Stuntz wrote in a Sept. 14 letter to Town Manager Mercury Payton.
“The ‘gold’ in this property is probably in the privies and the well,” Stuntz told the Council. “If you read about this stuff, [people in the past] would just at some point start throwing a lot of trash down as they were changing over or as they moved on. There’s often some really revealing stuff.”
The Ottery Group would place 1-by-1-meter excavation units in each of those four areas, expanding the digging areas if crew members make any significant finds.
The work also would involve “shovel pit tests” the size of 14-inch-diameter pizzas every 10 meters in identified areas of interest, Kitcher said. Each would “go as deep as it takes to find undisturbed dirt,” she said.
The company would document, wash, catalog, bag and tag all of the artifacts discovered. HVI would take care of the artifacts’ long-term storage and group leaders are mulling using Fairfax Archaeology as the repository, Stuntz’s letter read.
If the excavations prove especially successful, Historic Vienna would consider hosting a public archaeology day, holding a small exhibit in the Freeman Store or conducting further excavations.
HVI would like to have the survey conducted between November and March so as not to interfere with Town Green events.
Council member Ray Brill Jr. noted “Farmers’ Almanac” is predicting a rainy and slushy winter, and asked how that might affect the project. Stuntz responded that archaeologists are a tough bunch who are accustomed to working under difficult conditions.
“They are young and they are hardy and they do work in the rain,” she said. Frozen ground might slow down their work some, so the work probably should not be done in January or February, Stuntz said. Kitcher suggested targeting the 10-day excavation period in early March, as the days will be getting longer and there will not be as much frozen ground.
The small work areas easily could be cordoned off, covered with tarpaulins or filled in if those places are needed for events, Stuntz wrote. The areas also would be covered at night.
“We would look at safety issues,” Moats said. “In fact, we’ve talked about maybe sleeping over, as we have when we have our plant sales.”
It’s likely archaeologists will uncover many artifacts, as the site was used by both Union and Confederate forces during the Civil War, Kitcher said. Brill suggested having Scout troops camp overnight during the excavations, both for educational purposes and as a safeguard against relic hunters.
HVI would ensure that excavated areas were returned to their pre-dig condition once the archaeological work is completed. Workers will set aside disturbed sod to conduct the excavations, then backfill the holes and put the sod back, Kitcher said.
Council member Ed Somers said he hoped any artifacts found would remain in Vienna and be displayed. Stuntz said one estimate for the site expected to find 500 to 700 items, so HVI would need to upgrade its storage options. Some artifacts also might not be stable and would need climate-controlled storage, she said.
The town government owns the property and leases it to HVI, so the Council would need to authorize excavations there. Town Attorney Steven Briglia recommended the Council at its Oct. 24 meeting approve a lease addendum that incorporates the archaeological proposal.
Mayor Linda Colbert favored approving the proposed excavations. “This is awesome,” she said. “I don’t know how we don’t do it.”
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
