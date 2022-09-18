Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company (FOVFR) president Jonathan Wood on Sept. 13 received a special Lifetime Achievement Award for 50 years of consecutive, operational service during the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services Awards at the Fairfax County Government Center.
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D), county Fire Chief John Butler and Volunteer Fire Commission Chairman John Stokes presented Wood with a plaque and firefighter helmet.
Wood joined the FOVFR in 1982. Prior to that, he had been a junior member with the Greater Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and served there for 10 years. While he currently serves as FOVFR’s president, Wood is also a volunteer command officer.
Throughout his tenure, he has served as volunteer fire chief, deputy chief, president and vice president. He is also a past president of the Fairfax County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
Wood is also an adjunct instructor at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Academy, is a former member of the technical-rescue team and coordinated FOVFR’s recent donation of its used ambulance to Ukraine.
