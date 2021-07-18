[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
An employee at Patrick Henry Library, 101 Maple Ave., E., on July 8 at 12:27 p.m. requested that Vienna police assist with a person who had previously been banned from the library.
Police advised the person she was not allowed in the library because she had been banned.
The person left the library without further disruptions and police advised the employee on how to obtain a warrant, if necessary.
