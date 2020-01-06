The Providence District Council will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 15 for a discussion of local water issues.
The guest speaker will be Susan Miller, public-affairs officer for Fairfax Water, who will discuss the history of the agency and topics related to a safe water supply.
The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Providence Community Center, 3001 Vaden Drive in Fairfax. The community is invited.
