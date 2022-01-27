Wade Hampton Drive, S.W., has been named after a controversial Civil War general since the early 1960s, but it likely will not have that moniker much longer.
The Vienna Town Council on Jan. 24 agreed to hold a public hearing Feb. 7 to discuss renaming the street, which is located near the place where Lt. Gen. Wade Hampton III came into Vienna in December 1862 with his cavalry unit.
Hampton was one of the wealthiest men in South Carolina before the war and owned one of that state’s largest plantations. He came from a family of warriors, with his grandfather serving in the Revolutionary War and his father in the War of 1812, town officials said.
Hampton served as South Carolina’s governor after the war and later two terms in the U.S. Senate. His post-war activities included violence and voter suppression, according to Historic Vienna Inc.
