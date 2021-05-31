[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Former Virginia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb has had – and made – his share of good luck.
He earned top honors as a U.S. Marine in training, married a daughter of President Lyndon Johnson, led troops in the Vietnam War, served as Virginia’s governor and spent two terms as a U.S. senator representing the commonwealth.
He also suffered setbacks, including being accused of attending parties where illegal drugs were consumed, allowing a former beauty queen into his hotel room when he was alone, and defending himself on the stand regarding an illegally recorded cell-phone call.
As a senator, Robb fought off a challenge in 1994 from Iran-Contra figure Oliver North and six years later lost to former Virginia Gov. George Allen at a time when Virginia was taking a conservative turn.
Robb chronicles his life “with the bark off” – i.e., unsparingly – in a recently published autobiography, “In the Arena: A Memoir of Love, War, and Politics.”
“I wanted to be able to pass along to my children and grandchildren information about my life,” he said in a recent interview.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) credited Robb with creating Virginia’s modern Democratic Party after Dixiecrats became Republicans and opening the door to America’s first post-Reconstruction African-American governor, Doug Wilder.
“As governor, [Robb] showed Virginians that Democrats could manage with passion and competence,” Kaine told the Sun Gazette. “In the Senate, he was willing to be left of his colleagues on LGBT equality and flag-burning and right of his colleagues on deficit reduction. Chuck is a Marine who knows ‘Semper Fidelis’ refers to constancy in values, not following party orthodoxy or political fashion.”
The Sun Gazette interviewed Robb “virtually” May 19 at his McLean home.
Which kind of politicians impress you the most? “Those who are scrupulously honest and not bullies or mean-spirited or purely political, the people who would tell it like it is, regardless of what they thought the political consequences might be. They could always sleep well if they were absolutely certain that they hadn’t deliberately misled anyone. I just always have trouble with anyone who has been absolute in their way of expressing a particular position and then later tries to walk it back.”
Who were the most underrated politicians you knew? “There have been many very effective people who haven’t gotten all of the credit that they deserved, in some instances, or done really important things but they have been very principled in the way that they approached whatever they were dealing with.”
Who were your political role models? “[Former U.S. Sen. Henry] “Scoop” Jackson was very good on all of the [civil] rights questions, but he was also for a strong national defense. That’s basically where I see myself.
[Former U.S. Sen.] Bill Spong didn’t have to worry about being overly charismatic – ever – but always was a thoughtful, principled man in the way he approached issues. I have great respect for that.
[Former Virginia Gov. Colgate Darden] was a complete chapter in Virginia history, and we could have great discussions. It was a great source of pride for me that he was willing to come out of retirement and place my name in nomination to be governor. It was sort of like a laying on of hands of the established old guard.
What changes would you like to see in the political process? “I would like to see us move away from what I view as almost pure tribalism, a feeling that if someone isn’t wearing your particular colors . . . that they’re absolutely the enemy and must be reduced, whenever possible, just because that’s what the tribal leader I’m following says we must do.”
How do you define political courage? “I have gotten more satisfaction throughout my career, in the political process, when I have been able to stand up for issues that I felt strongly about, that I was very confident that I was on the right ground in terms of how positive or negative that issue might affect the citizens that we represent.
I felt I was really earning my keep if I’d stand up and take a position that I knew was not as politically popular as I thought it should be, but I thought what I was doing was the right thing.”
Can the country’s deep partisan divide be bridged? “I don’t have any easy or simple answers. It’s clear that we have been rent, not completely asunder, by this sort of polarization that’s taken place. I refer to it as tribalism. I believe that almost every difficult issue requires some element of compromise with others who have and hold an absolutely contrary view.”
What advice do you have for people seeking public office? “If you find something that appeals to you, see if you can’t find out whatever more you need to do to be able to make a constructive contribution solving problems that you understand to be important. The system will eventually look out for people that they believe are conscientious [and] trying to come up with real solutions, and will continue to ask them to do more, even if they’re not in elected office.”
Any ideas for a U.S. military exit from Afghanistan? “I get concerned when I hear that we’re not taking care of those within a foreign country who have helped us to carry out our mission. In many cases, it’s interpreters or other folks who are involved in the local economy, and they’re taking a real risk by being identified with the Americans. When we leave, it’s been important in each case to me to make sure that we didn’t just walk away when the going got too tough.”
Any concerns about President Biden’s age? “I’ve said repeatedly that I didn’t want anybody my age [82 in June] accepting a brand-new responsibility that involves major decision-making. I didn’t want anybody jumping into the pilot’s seat on an airplane on which I’m going to be flying or who gets out a scalpel and is going to do an operation on my body. I want to catch people in their prime. I don’t think Joe is past his prime yet.”
What do you think of the president’s agenda? “I think that most of the things that Joe has identified as priorities for him are very much in keeping with the vast majority of our population. We have to take some tough votes that will obligate the country to pay for many of the things that Joe has placed on his priority list . . . He’s on the right track there.”
