The McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is inviting the public to buy tickets for an art raffle that will take place at its MPAartfest Soirée Celebration on Friday, Sept. 10.
This artsy and fun-filled evening gives guests a unique preview of MPAartfest, showcasing artists and their works, organizers said.
Co-chaired by J.J. Singh and Lizzy Conroy, MPA’s 2021 Soirée Celebration will take place at the home of Drs. Victoria and Lonnie Davis. French Gypsy jazz band The Bitter Dose Combo will perform for Soirée guests. The arts group’s tequila sponsor, 21 Seeds Tequila, also will be on hand to provide signature cocktails.
The event’s “Luck of the Draw” art raffle is a perennial drawing that offers first-time and seasoned fine-art collectors access to more than 25 artworks donated by top emerging and established talent who will be exhibiting at MPAartfest.
Each ticket purchased represents one chance to win a piece of art (minimum value $150). All proceeds benefit MPAartfest, MPA’s annual festival, which this year will be held Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McLean Central Park.
To participate in the raffle, purchase tickets at the MPA Soirée or visit the group’s Website at mpaart.org and click on “Soirée Celebration” under “Events” on the bar of drop-down options.
At the drawing, all tickets will be selected at random. Winners receive a piece of artwork. Individuals do not have to attend the soirée to participate.
