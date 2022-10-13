'Raise the Region' gala draws a crowd, raises $650,000

Held in person for the first time in three years, the Oct. 7 “Raise the Region” gala brought in $650,000 to support the work of the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia.
“We gathered to celebrate our region’s resilience, success and growing sense of home and place,” said Eileen Ellsworth, the organization’s president/CEO. “We had the privilege to share some very powerful stories from Community Foundation grantees that demonstrate this region’s resilience in the face of so many challenges.”
More than 500 individuals attended the gala in person, with another 100 tuned in via livestream.
“It was an incredibly heartening reunion and opportunity to celebrate the ties that bind us all together,” Ellsworth said. “Support and generosity were unprecedented.”
At the event, Micron was saluted as the 2022 Community Leadership Award recipient, “for its amazing connection to and impact on our greater community,” foundation officials said.
