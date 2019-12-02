The Fairfax County government is among local jurisdictions across Northern Virginia again this year collecting new and gently used blankets and coats to support refugees of the Syrian civil war.
Items can be dropped off at a variety of community locations through Dec. 15.
For information, see the Website at http://novareliefcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.