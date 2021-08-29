[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Registration is now open for the “Light Up McLean” home-decorating competition, sponsored by the Old Firehouse Center of the McLean Community Center.
Homes will compete for prizes in “Best Holiday Theme,” “Most Creative/Original” and “Best Overall,” as voted by local residents.
Registration is now open. For information, call (703) 448-8336 or see the Website at www.oldfirehouse.org.
