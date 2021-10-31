[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Registration will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 6 for the annual “Light Up Vienna” holiday-decorating contest, sponsored by the Vienna Town-Business Liaison Committee.
Residents and neighbors will vote for their favorite holiday displays, while a panel of judges will select winning businesses. All winners will be announced on Dec. 17.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.viennava.gov/contest.
