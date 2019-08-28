A smoother ride is now reality for bicyclists and others along the Fairfax County Parkway, as crews have finished paving 11 miles of the trail stretching from Monument Drive north to Route 7, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Since 2018, VDOT has resurfaced more than 20 miles of the Fairfax County Parkway Trail, completing the 10-mile segment from Rolling Road to Monument Drive last year. This spring, crews resumed work and progressed north to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike), wrapping up work in early August.
The work was completed to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians and extend the overall life of the trail.
Finley Asphalt & Sealing Inc. of Bristow was the contractor for the $1.4 million trail-paving contract that included both the Fairfax County Parkway trail paving and, in 2017, seven miles of the trail along Prince William Parkway from Hoadly Road to Liberia Avenue.
The project was financed with state maintenance funding.
In 2019, crews also are resurfacing more than 1,000 lane-miles of roadway across the Northern Virginia District. For details on roads completed, under way and still scheduled for paving this year, see the Website at www.virginiaroads.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.