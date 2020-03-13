11 rescued from Groveton apartment building fire

One person was treated for injuries Thursday after a two-alarm fire in a garden-style apartment building in the Groveton area of Fairfax County.
Eleven residents had to be rescued by firefighters at the building in the 6400 block of Richmond Highway.
No firefighters were injured.
UPDATE 6400 blk Richmond Hwy: The fire is under control. Eleven residents were rescued by firefighters. One is being transported. No reported firefighter injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZqisSV2xrc— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 12, 2020
