The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is accepting space reservations for its Spring Bazaar and Craft Show, to be held on Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire station, 400 Center St., S.
For information and an application, call (703) 309-3468 or e-mail dancers1023@aol.com.
