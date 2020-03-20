Fairfax County health officials have deployed an infection control team after a resident at The Kensington assisted living center in Falls Church tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team will be working to identify the potential source of exposure, evaluate all staff members, interview residents and collect specimens, according to a news release from the local health department.

“Residents have been monitored daily for fever and respiratory symptoms since news of the spread of COVID-19 became public," said Amy Feather, executive director, The Kensington Falls Church, who noted that diligent monitoring begins at the start of flu season. "In addition, team members have been monitored for symptoms of flu and COVID-19 at the start of their shifts. Anyone with symptoms has been sent home, asked to contact their physician and to monitor their symptoms."

This is the first positive case of COVID-19 reported in the City of Falls Church.

“When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned” said Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu. “We’ll be working very closely with the facility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and prevent further spread.”