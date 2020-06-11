Restaurant fire causes $75,000 in damage in Reston

A fire at a former Boston Market in Reston caused $75,000 in damage early Thursday.
Fairfax County firefighters responded to reports of a building fire in the 1400 block of North Point Village Drive around 2:56 a.m., according to an alert from the county's Fire and Rescue Department.
Units arrived and found fire showing from the roof. The fire was quickly extinguished, officials said.
No injuries were reported. The restaurant appears to be vacant in photos from the scene.
The cause of fire is currently under investigation.
At 2:56 a.m. this morning, #FCFRD dispatched for building fire in the 1400 block North Point Village Drive, Reston. Units arrived with fire showing from the roof. Fire quickly extinguished. Damage estimate: $75,000. No Injuries. Cause of fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/33YskcziHG— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) June 11, 2020
