Retired McLean Community Center executive director wins accolades

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
State and local officials, along with past and present members of the McLean Community Center Governing Board, gave a final send-off to the center’s departing executive director, George Sachs, during a May 2 gathering at McLean Central Park.
Referencing the community center’s motto, “The Center of It All,” Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) said Sachs was in the middle of that center.
Foust praised what he said was Sachs’ deep personal regard and respect for those who used the facility.
“It did not take me long to realize that this was a man of enormous organizational abilities, unflappable demeanor, and a collaborative and professional leadership style,” Foust said. “He saw the McLean Community Center as the ‘jewel of the community’ and he and the good people he surrounded himself with were thinking all the time about how to make the jewel shine brighter.”
Foust cited Sachs’ stewardship of the center’s five-year, $8 million renovation and expansion as the former executive director’s biggest accomplishment. Sachs managed every detail of the project and kept the center’s programs going at other locations while the facility was closed during the two-year construction period.
Foust said he could not recall ever receiving a complaint about Sachs – “everybody loves George” – and that while he thought Sachs was too young to retire, he respected his decision.
“He certainly deserves a break,” Foust said. “I only wish he weren’t moving to Florida.” The supervisor then read a certificate of appreciation lauding Sachs for the leadership, dedication, creative thinking and professionalism he showed while executive director.
Also paying tribute to Sachs at the gathering were House of Delegates members Rip Sullivan and Kathleen Murphy.
Sachs retired May 7 after 11 years at the center. His successor, Daniel Phoenix Singh, who previously was division chief of tourism and cultural arts for Baltimore County, Md., assumed his new post April 12.
