Vienna officials made it official on Sept. 2, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the town’s new $14 million police headquarters, located at 215 Center St., S.
Although officers won’t move in for another few weeks, the air at the event was one of celebration.
“For the first time in 15 years, the entire police department will be under one roof,” said Vienna Police Chief James Morris of the effort to upgrade facilities for the 75-year-old department.
Officials from the Vienna and Fairfax County governments were on hand; the public was then invited in for two days of touring the facility.
The building’s secure areas include a sally port for suspect transfers to and from the station, a firing range for training purposes, an up-to-date crime-scene-processing facility, dedicated computer-server space, secure evidence-storage space, a dispatch center and enough administrative and office space to accommodate all sworn and civilian personnel.
“Having this modernized, new police station gives our outstanding police officers the tools they need to work at a high level and continue to keep our community safe,” Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new building replaces the 1994 structure that had been located at the same address. At the time it was built, it was expected to support the police department for more than 20 years, and was used for more than 25 until the department outgrew the space.
Owing to that growth, detectives in recent years have operated out of the Vienna Town Hall basement, the bike team has operated out of the nearby Bowman House basement, and property and evidence were stored in secure storage lockers on Mill Street.
“Today, we can celebrate a new police station that is safe, secure and will serve town residents well for many years to come,” Mayor Linda Colbert said.
Furniture for the new building is expected to be delivered in mid-September. Personnel will then begin moving in from the former Faith Baptist Church building, which served as the temporary headquarters during construction.
