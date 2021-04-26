[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Friends of Riverbend Park will hold its final native-plant sale of the year on May 1 beginning at 8 a.m. at the park’s educational pavilion, located halfway down Potomac Hills Street from the park’s entrance on Jeffery Road.
The group will have only a limited number of plants available for sale because of the enormous numbers of pre-orders this year and all of the bluebells sold on the deck of the park’s visitor center on April 10. But the organization still will have lots of phlox, which is currently in bloom, and iris cristata, which will be blooming shortly.
Parking is available next to the educational pavilion. The group will accept payments by cash, check or credit card.
