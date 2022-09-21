In response to requests from local residents, the Fairfax County Department of Transportation recently installed signage on a newly renamed stretch of county roadway.
The new name – “Valluvar Way” – honors the Tamil poet and philosopher ThiruValluvar. Tamil residents of Fairfax County had requested a road naming to honor his life and works.
“I was pleased to work with the Tamil community and Virginia Dels. David Bulova and Dan Helmer to designate a street in the Sully District, ‘Valluvar Way,’” said Supervisor Kathy Smith (D-Sully).
Fairfax County is home to approximately 10,000 residents of Tamil descent, part of a group of 50,000 in Virginia.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution for the designation earlier this year. Legislation permitting the change was passed by the General Assembly and in April received the signature of Gov. Youngkin.
Though little is known with certainty about the life of ThiruValluvar, he is believed to have been the author of Tirukkural, a collection of poetry on topics ranging from politics and economics to ethics and love. Specific dating of the work is also unknown, with various sources suggesting anywhere from 300 B.C. to 500 A.D.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.