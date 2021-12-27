[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Family, friends and fellow Rotarians gathered recently to celebrate Robert “Bob” Rosenbaum’s 50 years of membership in the Rotary Club of McLean.
Rosenbaum joined the Rotary Club of McLean – then meeting at Evans Farm in for lunch every Tuesday – on Nov. 16, 1971. He quickly became involved in club activities, and during 1974-75 he served as the club’s president. His tenure as president was known for its emphasis on increasing membership, fellowship and community service.
Rosenbaum’s enthusiasm and love for Rotary has been contagious – so much so that he was responsible for bringing more new members into Rotary than any other McLean club member.
The third of four brothers, his father and all four Rosenbaum sons were Rotarians, and now his younger son, John, also is a McLean Rotarian.
At the dinner ceremony marking a half-century of membership, Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-McLean) presented Rosenbaum with a resolution passed by the House of Delegates honoring him as a pillar of the community over the past 50 years. McLean Rotarian and Area 10 Assistant Governor Deborah Jackson presented a certificate from Rotary District 7610 signed by District Governor Patricia Borowski “in appreciation of your many years of dedicated Rotarian service, devotion, and commitment to the community and the Rotary Club of McLean.” McLean Rotary president John McEvilly awarded a plaque from the club “with deep appreciation for your selfless contributions in helping others and bringing joy to many over five decades.” Fellow Rotarians offered personal tributes and reminiscences.
Rosenbaum’s cheerful demeanor, love of people, joy of life and commitment to service have enriched everyone he encounters. He and his wife Judy are known as the “hospitality couple” for the many Rotary gatherings they have hosted over the years.
Bob Rosenbaum was one of the early founders and stalwarts of the McLean food booth at the annual McLean Day festivities in Lewinsville Park; because their home backed up to the park, it became the logical staging spot for all of the club’s McLean Day activities.
For many years, as Santa, Rosenbaum delighted preschoolers at the Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center holiday parties organized by the McLean Club. Cake and ice cream was served and St. Nick would give out brightly wrapped presents.
Perhaps he is best known to the community as “Bob ‘Piano Man’ Rosenbaum,” as he has generously given his time and talent playing his keyboard for hours at SHARE Inc. holiday parties for food-pantry clients; and at many nursing-home and other residences for older adults; during the annual McLean Winterfest Parade; at the weekly Rotary Club meetings; and, most recently, at the American Legion Post 270 Flags for Heroes Veterans Day program. During COVID, Rosenbaum has played his piano every weekday afternoon, live-streamed from his home to bring cheer during the pandemic with his standards from the American Songbook, Broadway shows and many familiar folk and patriotic tunes.
For this and so many other ways in which he has actively served Rotary and others in the community for 50 years, the McLean Club has been proud to honor and congratulate Bob as a “Golden Rotarian.”
