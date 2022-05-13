The ramp from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) north to Interstate 66 east will close temporarily during the daytime hours beginning on or about Friday, May 13, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said.
Drivers will travel about 500 feet farther north on Route 123 to make a right turn at the traffic signal, then use a temporary ramp to reach I-66 east. This traffic pattern will be in place through summer while construction of the Route 123/I-66 interchange advances as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Drivers accessing the ramp from Route 123 north to I-66 east during the period should expect the following traffic-pattern change, weather permitting:
• The current ramp from Route 123 north to I-66 east will close.
• Northbound Route 123 drivers will access I-66 East by staying to the right and continuing about 500 feet beyond the current ramp to the traffic signal for the ramp from I-66 east. Drivers will turn right at the signal onto a temporary ramp that merges into the existing ramp from Route 123 north to I-66 east.
Two travel lanes will continue on Route 123 north and south through the interchange.
When complete, the reconstructed Route 123/I-66 interchange will provide direct access to and from the new Express Lanes for both eastbound and westbound travelers. A new shared-use path through the interchange will provide connections between the new I-66 corridor trail and planned trails in the City of Fairfax.
Weekly project updates will be available at Transform66.org.
