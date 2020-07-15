Home sales were down in June but the future looks brighter in the Fairfax County real-estate market, with pending sales trending upward and average prices also in positive territory.
A total of 1,503 homes went to closing for the month countywide, a decline of 14.8 percent from the 1,765 transactions in June 2019, according to figures reported July 14 by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
The COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the decline, as did the dearth of available properties – in fact, the inventory crunch remained significant in June, even as some homeowners came off the sidelines to test the market.
While sales were down, the average sales price was up 3.2 percent to $639,395, and would have been up more but for a relatively small amount of single-family homes in the overall sales mix.
Among the three legs of the local real-estate stool:
• The average price of single-family homes that sold during the month was $814,103, up 6 percent from $768,220.
• The average price of attached homes, such as townhouses, was up 0.9 percent to $433,621.
• The average price of condominiums was up 1.2 percent to $329,349.
A total of 135 properties went to closing for $1 million or more, including four for more than $2.5 million.
Add it all up, and Junes sales volume of $962.8 million was off 11.8 percent from a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 1,070 cases, followed by VA-backed loans (241) and cash (115). Homes that went to closing for the month spent an average of 18 days on the market, unchanged from a year before, and garnered 99.7 percent of listing price, up from 99.3 percent a year before.
Inventory soon may supplant COVID as the biggest challenge to the market. There were just 1,410 properties on the market at the end of June, a decline of about 40 percent from the 2,334 homes available a year before. The number of new listings coming on the market (1,883) was down about 4.8 percent from a year before.
On the plus side, the number of new pending sales reported during the month was up about 6 percent from a year before. While not a huge jump, it does represent success given the challenges in transacting sales in the midst of the current environment.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
