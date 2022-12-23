He's the hardest working man in the world this time of year, but Saint Nicholas himself took a brief moment away from his workshop to spread some good cheer among Vienna residents.
As he has for many years, Santa recorded a special message for the youth of Vienna, done at the request of the town government. He can be heard through Christmas Day at (703) 255-6333.
"Children can listen for the sounds of sleigh bells and other last-minute activities as Santa explains how teamwork, Mrs. Claus and the elves
helped him stay on schedule this holiday season," town officials said Dec. 22 in a (slightly tardy) notification of the annual tradition.
While the message is Vienna-centric, one does not have to live in the town to call in, local leaders said.
