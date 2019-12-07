Santa Claus is coming to town – Vienna, that is – not once but twice in coming days, as Ol’ Saint Nick Visits the Freeman Store and Museum on Sundays, Dec. 8 and 15 from noon to 2 p.m. each day.
The jolly elf will listen to children’s holiday wishes in the beautifully decorated parlor next to the Christmas tree at the museum, located at 131 Church St., N.E.
Admission is free and no reservations are necessary. For information, call (703) 938-5187 or see the Website at www.historicvienna.org.
