The McLean Community Center is getting creative in re-imagining its “McLean Day” celebration for 2021.
The event, to be held May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature a drive-through experience in the parking lot at the center, 1245 Ingleside Ave.
Jugglers, a magician, stilt-walkers, unicyclists, aerialists, costumed characters, animals and more will be available to view from the safety of vehicles. There also will be the opportunity to vote for McLean Community Center Governing Board members.
Because longer lines and wait times are anticipated at the beginning of the event, attendees are asked to consider attending at different times of day. The traditional McLean Day celebration, held at Lewinsville Park, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Organizers are hoping to be back in the regular spot in 2022.
For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
