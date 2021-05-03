Scholarships presented at Great Falls tea

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Great Falls Friends & Neighbors at its annual Spring Tea on April 25 bestowed scholarships on four local women who are attending college.
This year’s scholarship winners, who attend George Mason University and received $1,500 each, included:
• Cathy Yoo, an accounting major who paused her education to help her family navigate some difficult financial circumstances.
• Jennifer Vasquez, a graduate student in psychology who volunteers at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
• Sarah Haskell, who is majoring in social work and hopes to work with elder adults who are suffering from dementia and memory loss.
• Carolina Medrano, an education major who supervises an after-school program with Arlington Public Schools.
The event featured a light lunch and tea for those attending in-person at River Bend Golf & Country Club and an online “tea tasting” conducted by etiquette specialist Rebecca Czarniecki, also known as “Mrs. B,” who introduced those who were attending “virtually” to a variety of different teas.
There also were raffles of items ranging from a limited-edition art print, earrings, scarf, baking lesson and an autographed miniature replica of the Space Shuttle Discovery to gift baskets and gift certificates to local restaurants.
Two noteworthy raffle items were a baseball cap autographed by Washington Nationals player Ryan Zimmerman and a football signed by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.
The event also paid tribute to, and established a $1,000 scholarship in memory of Holly Kuga, a club member who died Dec. 6 last year after a vehicle collision on Route 7.
Kuga had hosted many of the organization’s gatherings and managed public relations for the club’s Bridge Jamboree and 2016 Fashion Show, both of which benefited the scholarship fund.
The former Great Falls Woman’s Club established the scholarship fund in 1983 and incorporated it into a 501(c)3 non-profit following the organization’s merger with Great Falls Newcomers. The resulting group was Great Falls Friends & Neighbors.
The scholarship fund in the last four years has awarded scholarships worth a total of $40,900 to 32 female college students.
Awardees must be female students 25 years or older who live in Northern Virginia, defined as Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Arlington counties and the cities of Falls Church and Alexandria.
