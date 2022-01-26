Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) officials announced Jan. 24 that the school system had joined six others in Virginia in filing a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recent executive order giving parents choice over whether their children should wear masks while attending school.
School boards from the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Hampton and Richmond filed the lawsuit Jan. 24 along with their counterparts in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties to challenge the constitutionality of the Republican governor’s Executive Order 2, which he issued shortly after taking office Jan. 15.
“Without today’s action, school boards are placed in a legally untenable position – faced with an executive order that is in conflict with the constitution and state law,” FCPS officials’ statement read. “Today’s action is not politically motivated. These seven school divisions would welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the governor to ensure the safety and welfare of all students. This lawsuit is not brought out of choice, but out of necessity.”
Youngkin’s order, which took effect Jan. 24, permits parents of children enrolled in public or private elementary or secondary schools, school-based early childcare and educational programs to allow their children not to be subject to mask mandates at those institutions. Parents making such decisions need not provide reasons or certifications regarding their children’s health or education, the order states.
School mask mandates have “proven ineffective and impractical” and have not kept up with rapidly changing scientific information, according to the order.
“Executive Order 2 is not about pro-masks versus anti-mask, it’s about empowering parents,” Youngkin said in a Jan. 21 message with further guidelines for parents, educators and schools. “I am confident that the Virginia Supreme Court will rule in the favor of parents, reaffirming the parental rights clearly laid out in the Virginia code.”
The seven school systems, which represent more than 350,000 students, “defends the right of school boards to enact policy at the local level, including policies that protect the health and well-being of all students and staff,” the FCPS statement read.
The issue is whether local school boards have the exclusive authority and responsibility under Article VIII, Section 7, of Virginia’s constitution to supervise public schools in their communities or whether a governor’s executive order can override that authority unilaterally, FCPS officials said.
The suing school boards also questioned whether a governor’s order could reverse a statute legally adopted last March, SB 1303, which requires school systems to give students access to in-person classes five days per week.
The General Assembly passed that bill, which former Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed into law, after some lawmakers expressed vexation over the quality of virtual-learning programs that had been instituted at the pandemic’s start. That bill is set to expire Aug. 1, but state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax-Vienna) said he would seek new legislation to keep schools open.
SB 1303 requires school boards to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health-and-safety requirements, FCPS officials said.
“With COVID-19 transmission rates high, our hospitals at crisis level, and the continued recommendation of health experts to retain universal mask wearing for the time being, this is simply not the time to remove this critical component of layered health and safety mitigation strategies,” they said.
Youngkin spokesman Macaulay Porter on Jan. 24 responded to the school systems’ lawsuit.
“We are disappointed that these school boards are ignoring parents’ rights,” Porter said. “The governor and attorney general are in coordination and are committed to aggressively defending parents’ fundamental right to make decisions with regard to their child’s upbringing, education and care, as the legal process plays out.”
In anticipation of the executive order’s taking effect this week, FCPS Superintendent Scott Brabrand in a Jan. 21 administrative briefing for principals required students who refuse to wear masks to be suspended on grounds it is a dress-code violation.
Under the policy directives, administrators are to remind students who are not wearing masks indoors while in school (and who are not exempted from doing so, lack temporary mask exemptions or have significant cognitive, sensory or other medical conditions) about the requirement to do so. Staff also should seek support from school counselors, social workers, psychologists, behavior-intervention teachers and other staff members to reinforce the expectation of universal masking and possible ramifications for not doing so.
If students continue refusing to comply, school staff are to contact their parents/guardians to gain additional support for compliance and explain the process and criteria for requesting face-mask exemptions.
If students still won’t wear masks, staff will inform the parents/guardians that the pupils will be excluded from in-person instruction until they comply. Students so excluded may access “asynchronous” virtual learning from the Learning Management System.
Some private and religious schools, including those operated by the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, are going along with Youngkin’s masks-optional order.
Oakcrest School, located north of the town of Vienna, also “will comply with the requirements of Executive Order 2, which allows parents to decide whether or not their child will wear a mask while in school,” said Miriam Buono, the school’s operations director.
Oakcrest officials since the pandemic began have followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Virginia’s governor and the Virginia Council for Private Education. The school also adhered to the Virginia state health commissioner’s public-health emergency order, which allowed exceptions from mask wearing for people who had medical conditions or sincerely held religious objections to wearing a mask in school, Buono said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
