Scotts Run Trail wins regional design accolades

The Mid-Atlantic chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) on June 9 named the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Scotts Run Trail project its Project of the Year in the category of transportation projects costing $5 million or less.
Criteria used by APWA in considering Project of the Year applicants included good construction management, safety performance and the overall safety program, community relations, environmental protection, unusual accomplishments under adverse conditions, sustainability, and exceptional efforts and innovations.
The Scotts Run Trail project involved construction of a half-mile long, 8-foot-wide asphalt pedestrian trail and two pedestrian bridges over Scotts Run to provide direct access to the McLean Metro Station. The trail complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and includes LED lighting for night use.
Residents of the area now have a new place for walking, jogging and fitness activities inside the developing Tysons urban setting, Park Authority officials said. The trail also is designed to help reduce traffic congestion, they said.
The award is “fantastic news for the trail team for a well-designed and constructed trail,” said Mohamed Kadasi, branch manager of the Park Authority’s Planning & Development Division.
The Scotts Run Trail project was a collaborative effort involving the Park Authority; Fairfax County Department of Transportation; Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services’ Capital Facilities Utility Design and Construction Division and Urban Forestry Management Division; Fairfax County Land Development Services; construction contractor Sagres; and the engineering firms of Whitman Requardt & Associates (WRA), Rummel, Klepper and Kahl (RKK) and DMY Engineering Consultants.
The Mid-Atlantic chapter of APWA advances professional excellence and public understanding through education, advocacy and community stewardship, officials said.
