The Northern Virginia Soil and Water Conservation District has begun its annual seedling sale, providing trees and shrubs native to Virginia at a low cost to Fairfax County residents.
The agency selected the offerings with advice from the Fairfax County Urban Forestry Management Division and the Virginia Department of Forestry. Two packages are available: “super shrubs” and “tiny trees.” Packages are $17 each and will be available for pickup in the spring.
(Information is available at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/soil-water-conservation/native-seedling-sale.)
Local residents can aid the Virginia Department of Forestry by adding the seedlings they planted to the “My Tree Counts” app at https://arcg.is/WryDG.
“The Department of Forestry needs help counting all the trees and shrubs that were planted through the seedling sale, as well as other trees planted over the next four years,” Fairfax officials said.
