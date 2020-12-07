The Virginia Court Clerks Association has selected state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) as one of its its 2020 Legislators of the Year.
Favola and Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) were selected for championing the priorities of the association during the 2020 General Assembly session, and for their strong record of support for the countless votes taken on issues of priority for the association.
“Sen. Favola and Del. Hope exemplify the values of our association through their dedication to public service and tireless pursuit of justice,” said VCCA president Llezelle Dugger. “They are true examples of citizen leaders who understand the indispensable role the clerks of the Circuit Court play.”
The VCCA is the professional organization of elected Circuit Court clerks, deputy clerks, court professionals and their business partners. Clerks are constitutional officers elected to eight-year terms to fulfill more than 800 responsibilities and duties outlined in the Code of Virginia.
Favola carried two Senate bills to modernize the fee structure for lodging of wills and the recording and indexing of certain documents.
