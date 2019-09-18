RSVP Northern Virginia is offering a free seminar – “The Art of Volunteering in Retirement” – on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at the headquarters of Cornerstones, 11150 Sunset Hills Road, Suite 210, Reston.
The one-hour event is free and open to the public.
RSVP, the region’s largest volunteer network for those 55 and older, provides free personalized support to seniors and retirees who are seeking convenient, social, fun and meaningful service opportunities in and around Northern Virginia.
To sign up for the Sept. 24 orientation, email RSVP program manager Brandi Morris at bmorris@volunteerfairfax.org or call (703) 403-5360. For more information, see the Website at www.rsvpnova.org.
