SHARE Inc. and the McLean Rotary Club again are teaming up to offer Christmas trees and wreaths, at cost, to local residents who make a donation to the SHARE food pantry during the holiday season.
“Not only will you get a lovely, fresh-cut fraser fir tree and/or wreath, but you will also participate in the spirit of Christmas by helping needy individuals and families living in our area,” Rotary officials said in announcing the effort.
Tree pickup will be on Saturday, Dec. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. at McLean Baptist Church’s parking lot, 1367 Chain Bridge Road. Those picking up trees are asked to bring $35 worth of groceries, grocery-store gift cards on a donation by cash or check (payable to McLean Rotary Club).
The deadline for ordering trees online is Tuesday, Nov. 19. For information and to order, see the Website at www.foodfortrees.org.
