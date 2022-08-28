The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center opens its 2022-23 season with a free concert featuring Sons of Mystro performing reggae classics and American pop songs on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at McLean Central Park.
The brother duo learned to play violin while in school in Florida, and today use their instruments to interpret 10 different genres of popular music.
The community is invited.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.