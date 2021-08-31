[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in McLean Aug. 29 that killed a 31-year-old McLean man.
The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Dolley Madison Boulevard at Waverly Way. Detectives from the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily have determined that Curtis Mathia Rustin IV was the driver and lone occupant of a 2005 Nissan Altima. Rustin was traveling northbound on Dolley Madison Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle near the intersection at Waverly Way, police said.
The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into two trees. Fire-and-rescue personnel pronounced Rustin dead at the scene. Detectives believe speed may have been a factor of the crash and continue to investigate to determine if alcohol was also a factor. At this time, there is nothing to indicate any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police ask anyone with information about this crash to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (703) 280-0543.
This is the eighth non-pedestrian-related road fatality in the County to date in 2021, police said.
