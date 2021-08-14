[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Utterback Store Road in Great Falls is expected to be closed at Route 7 from Aug. 16-20 while crews reconstruct the intersection.
The work aims to realign the angle of approach and relocate the intersection of the two roads approximately 150 feet to the west of the existing location. Lane shifts along westbound Route 7 in the vicinity of Utterback Store Road also will occur as part of the work.
Drivers will be directed to Georgetown Pike between Utterback Store and Route 7 during the closure. All residences, businesses and public facilities will remain accessible via the detour.
