The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and City of Fairfax Fire Department dispatched units on April 22 at 11 a.m. to a building fire in the 100 block of Church Street, N.E., in Vienna.
Arriving units found fire in the basement of the one-story, strip shopping center and rapidly extinguished the blaze. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
About 15 occupants were in the building at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered by the owner of one business when he observed smoke coming from his office in the basement. The owner called 911 and assisted with evacuating the occupants from the building. Smoke alarms sounded after the fire was discovered.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in an office in the basement. The cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials, officials said.
No one was displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was not needed. The fire caused about $18,750 worth of damage.
