A total of 435 people availed themselves of free rides home during Independence Day as part of the SoberRide initiative of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
As part of a collaborative effort with Lyft, free rides home for those, age 21 and older, who had been imbibing were offered from July 4 at 4 p.m. to July 5 at 4 a.m.
“For its hours of operation this Independence Day, this level of ridership translates into SoberRide removing more than one potential drunk driver from Washington’s roadways every two minutes,” said Kurt Erickson, WRAP’s president.
Independence Day is one of the holiday periods when SoberRide is in operation; others include St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Halloween and the winter holidays.
Since 1991, SoberRide has provided 82,735 free safe rides home to would-be drunk drivers in the Washington region.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.