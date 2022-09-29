Two Northern Virginia social-safety-net agencies are sharing in statewide grants totaling $1 million from UnitedHealth Group to expand access to health-care services and programs among uninsured individuals and under-served communities.
The Empowering Health initiative will spent $11 million to support organizations in 11 states.
The two Northern Virginia organizations to receive funding are:
• Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington will receive $200,000 to expand Project SHINE (Staying Healthy through Improved Nutrition and Exercise), which delivers culturally and linguistically appropriate diabetes management, chronic-disease management, healthy-living classes and health promotion.
• Capital Area Food Bank will receive $160,000 to incorporate medically tailored food options and information about chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, into the online-ordering system for partners in its food-pantry network.
“Social and economic factors have a profound impact on achieving and maintaining good health,” said Tameeka Smith, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Virginia. “We’re working with local organizations in the state to provide Virginia residents with an interconnected system of clinical and social services that can produce better health outcomes and make the health system work better for everyone.”
Since launching its Empowering Health commitment in 2018, UnitedHealthcare has provided more than $51 million in Empowering Health grants reaching more than 8 million people through partnerships with community-based organizations in 30 states and the District of Columbia.
